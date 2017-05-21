NDA govt will find permanent solution to Kashmir issue, says Rajnath Singh

Addressing a public rally in Sikkim on Sunday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the ruling NDA government will find a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue.
“Despite our several efforts to build friendship with them, Pakistan did not understand our initiative. Today also, they try to destabilise India by fomenting trouble in Kashmir,” said Singh according to news agency ANI.
“But I want to tell all of you that our government will find a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue,” he was quoted as saying.
Maintaining that Kashmir is an integral part of India, Singh said: “We know the truth that Kashmir, Kashmiris and Kashmiriyat are ours.” (Hum iss sachchai ko jaante hain ki Kashmir bhi humara hai, Kashmiri bhi humare hain aur Kashmiriyat bhi humari hai).
He accused Pakistan of trying to destabilise the country despite India’s best efforts at maintaining cordial relations.
“We had invited Pakistan PM also to the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 along with leaders of all neighbouring countries, not only for shaking hands but for joining our hearts. But, there had been no change in Pakistan’s attitude towards India and it wanted to destabilise India. We hope that Pakistan will change. If it does not change, we have to change them. After globalisation, one country can’t destabilise another country as the international community will not forget it,” Singh said.
The Home Minister also attended a conference of Himalayan states to review the security situation and development activities along the Sino-Indian border. He visited the Nathu La border post and a few posts of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) along the Sino-Indian and Indo-Nepal border respectively, on his three-day visit to Sikkim.
- May 21, 2017 at 4:47 pmkadi nindia in an infinite loop is the permanent solutionReply
- May 21, 2017 at 4:41 pmAnd what is that solution mr.singh. Is it some kind of secret that wont be visible to the world. What is the deadline for the solution and what are you waiting for mr.singh. looking for muharat and stars of some kind as your sangh teaches u. Or waiting for another term in government for jumlaabaaji before accepting your incapacity .Only jumlabaaji ,no action . Stop ur befoo ignorant people .we want action not jumlaas.Reply
- May 21, 2017 at 4:32 pmUsual rhetoric.Reply
- May 21, 2017 at 4:21 pmMr Rajnath Singh , as the home minister it's your responsibility to explain the crisis in J and K . Don't give speeches but show proof by action of some kind . Talk to Kashmiris , give a new package , be tough with militants and get every political party on board .Reply