NDA govt showed ‘inhuman attitude’ after Ahamed’s death: IUML

The Indian Union Muslim League on Monday alleged that BJP-led NDA government showed an “inhuman attitude” following the death of their leader and MP E Ahamed and said the party would organise protest conventions in all 14 districts of Kerala on February 11. A meeting of the IUML working committee here passed a resolution titled ‘fascism on deathbed’ and said the party would extend all support to Opposition parties’ demand for a probe by a parliamentary committee into the manner in which the death of Ahamed was “handled” by the government.

IUML is the second largest partner in the Congress-led United Democratic Front Opposition in Kerala. It was also a member of the UPA. Opposition parties had alleged that government delayed the announcement of the death of Ahmed to facilitate the presentation of the union budget on February 1. Talking to reporters after the meeting, IUML supremo Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal alleged that the Centre had exhibited an inhuman attitude after Ahamed’s death.

“The Party will organise protest conventions in all districts on February 11”, he said. IUML expressed gratitude to AICC Chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi for being present at RML Hospital, where Ahamed was taken after he collapsed in Parliament on February 1.

IUML National treasurer P K Kunhalikutty said Sonia Gandhi spent about two and half hours at the hospital to enquire about Ahamed. “It is an expression of solidarity and the party will not forget that”, he said adding it also reflected the face of compassion at a time when government neglected.

Kunhalikutty refused to to drawn into the issue of triple talaq and said the recent statement of Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on the matter was with an eye on the Uttar Pradesh polls. “We are not taking the bait”, he said, adding that BJP’s aim was communal polarisation and nothing else. Thangal also said IUML did not discuss the issue of candidature for the Malappuram Lok Sabha segment which fell vacant following the death of Ahmed. “Let the notification come”, he added.