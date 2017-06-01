NDA govt should detect all illegal Bangladeshis in North East, deport them: Gogoi

The NDA Government at the Centre should detect all illegal Bangladeshis in the North East region and deport them back to their country of origin, Congress leader Gaurab Gogoi said on Thursday. “We want the BJP to hold true to its promise and find all illegal Bangladeshis and deport them back (to their country of origin),” Gogoi told reporters here.

“We want to ask the Prime Minister, who had several meetings with the Bangladesh government, how many illegal Bangladeshi have been identified in North East and how many have been deported,” the Congress MP from Assam said.

Gogoi maintained that his party’s stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 is very clear even as he recalled Prime Minister Modi’s claim to deport all Bangladeshi people staying illegally in India.

“Instead of deporting the illegal Bangladeshis, your (Narendra Modi) policy seems to be completely just the opposite and this will have an impact on the local demography and the local culture,” he added.

Demanding that the Centre respect the Assam Accord, Gogoi said, “We want the Assam Accord to remain in tact which focused on issues of detecting and deporting infiltrators.”

The 1985-Assam Accord was a Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed between the Government of India and leaders of the Assam Movement aimed at safeguarding the indigenous people.

Stating there is need to constantly evaluate and understand the true intention of the government, he said, “This BJP led government has come up with its 3 Ds model which seeks to divide the people on their food, what they wear, their religion, and on the basis of language.”

Gogoi alleged that the BJP has “failed” to do anything on corruption and instead is “protecting” chief ministers and ministers linked to corruptions and scandals.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App