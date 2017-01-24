NDA Govt at Centre trying to disintegrate Manipur: Ibobi Singh

Chief Minister of Manipur, Okram Ibobi Singh.(Express photo) Chief Minister of Manipur, Okram Ibobi Singh.(Express photo)

Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh Saturday alleged that the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre was trying to disintegrate the territorial integrity of the state. “Back in 2001, on June 18, the then NDA Government at the Centre had declared the extension of ceasefire without territorial limit.

“18 people were killed across Manipur soon after and there was complete turmoil in the state for over two months. It was the creation of the BJP in collusion with NSCN(IM) in the name of peace talks. Till this day nobody knows the framework of the agreement signed then between the Centre and the NSCN(IM).

“This time also the same thing is being repeated and the BJP leaders are crying hoarse that the Manipur Chief Minister is hand-in-glove with the United Naga Council (UNC) and sponsoring the indefinite economic blockade. They are simply trying to create unrest,” Singh told reporters at a press conference here.

“The government is creating seven new districts in the state for administrative convenience aimed at speedy development across Manipur. It has got nothing to do with the claims of UNC and their blockade,” the Chief Minister said claiming the Congress would resist any move Manipur’s “disintegration”.

Regarding the opening of National Highway No. 2 for essential commodities to reach the land locked state, Singh has the Drivers’ Union and the Transporter and Drivers’ Council members were refusing to ply their vehicles on the road due to safety reasons.

“They do want to exchange their lives with ex-gratia relief. Still we are talking to them,” he added.