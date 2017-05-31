NDA government trying to rewrite history, should apologise: Congress on Netaji death report

Congress accused the Modi government of spreading “lies” and said “people have kept spreading this untruth and disinformation. (Representational Image) Congress accused the Modi government of spreading “lies” and said “people have kept spreading this untruth and disinformation. (Representational Image)

The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP-led NDA government of making a concerted effort to rewrite history saying it had stoked a fresh controversy over Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s death, and demanded its apology. “The BJP stoked conspiracy fires around Netaji’s death. It took power of the RTI to reveal the government’s real position,” the Congress said on its twitter handle.

Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said that after the BJP came to power, there had been a concerted attempt to denigrate the leaders of the freedom struggle, whether it is Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel or Mahatama Gandhi.

“There has been a concerted, orchestrated effort by the BJP to rewrite the history. The BJP and RSS’ ‘dirty tricks department’ created a story about Netaji’s death,” he said.

Kumar accused the Modi government of spreading “lies” and said “people have kept spreading this untruth, disinformation should apologise to the people of this country”.

“Today, there is the limit of lack of shame where the government of the day gives an RTI reply saying that Netaji died in a plane crash. This is in reply to RTI by the government,” he said

Bose died in an aircrash in 1945, the government has said, putting to an end a controversy that refuses to be buried about the freedom fighter having survived the accident.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a reply to an RTI application from a Kolkata resident that the government had come to this conclusion after considering the reports of various committees that probed the death of Bose, who, many believed, had not perished in the crash.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App