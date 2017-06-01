NDA government misusing taxpayers’ money on publicity: BJD

BJP President Amit Shah during a recent visit to Odisha. (PTI Photo) BJP President Amit Shah during a recent visit to Odisha. (PTI Photo)

The ruling Biju Janata Dal in Odisha today accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of misusing taxpayers’ money on publicity for political gain.

“The NDA government has been spending crores of rupees from taxpayers’ money on publicity. The public money is being spent in the name of MODI Festival and Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Bikas. The people of India will not tolerate such misuse of their hard earned money,” BJD general secretary Sanjay Dasburma told reporters here.

The BJD leader alleged that 45 public sector companies like ONGC, IOCL, PGCIL, Nalco, BPCL, PPT, NTPC, HPCL and others were forced to sponsor the programmes and tours of several union ministers including Venkaiah Naidu and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan. The CPSUs have been engaged in publicity of the NDA government also, he alleged.

“The BJD will go to the people and make them aware of such wastage of public money. The funds could have been utilised towards several welfare projects,” Dasburma said.

Riduculing the NDA government’s “Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Bikas” slogan, Dasburma asked, “Will spending public money for BJP’s propaganda ensure development of all?”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App