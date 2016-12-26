NDA government committed to good governance: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Source: File/PTI) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Source: File/PTI)

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju today said that the Centre was committed to promote good governance and discourage corruption, and urged people to support the government’s demonetisation exercise. Rijiju said the exercise was a crusade against black money, corruption, counterfeit currency and terrorism, according to an official release.

He, however, admitted that there would be hardship in the beginning of every progressive change, but requested people to support the government in the fight against corruption.

There could be “no gain without pain”, he said.

Three ambulances were flagged off and an X-Ray machine was installed in the presence of the Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West for health department at Seppa in East Kameng district. Observing that health, education and road communication were key for development, Rijiju said his priority was road communication. He emphasised on early completion of the ambitious ongoing Trans Arunachal Highway project.