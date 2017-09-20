ND Tiwari suffers brain stroke, condition critical

BJP president Amit Shah with Tiwari in Delhi Wednesday. PTI photo BJP president Amit Shah with Tiwari in Delhi Wednesday. PTI photo

Senior politician ND Tiwari is critical after suffering from brain hemorrhage stroke on Wednesday. He has been admitted to Max hospital in Saket in New Delhi, his niece Manishi Tiwari was quoted by ANI.

Sources at Max Hospital in Saket said the condition of 91-year-old Tiwari is serious and he is being kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit. A team of doctors is attending him, they said. Tiwari’s son Rohit said he fell unconscious this morning while having tea at his house, PTI reports.

Nayaran Dutt Tiwari is the only Indian who served as chief minister of two states. While he was thrice at the helm of power in Maharashtra, he also became the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand once in 2002. Tiwari also served as Minister of External Affairs in Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s cabinet. Tiwari was also the Governor of Andhra Pradesh from 2007 to 2009. He was however, forced to resign over a sex scandal. While earlier he was a part of Congress, he along with his son, Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, joined BJP earlier this year in the presence of BJP President Amit Shah.

Incidentally, Rohit had filed a paternity suit in 2008 claiming Tiwari to be his bilogical father. The DNA results ordered by the court established in 2012 that Tiwari was indeed the bilogical father of Rohit and his longtime partner Ujjwala Tiwari is the biological mother. N D Tiwari married Ujjwala in 2014.

Tiwari first came to the limelight when Indira Gandhi chose him to replace Veer Bahadur Singh as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 1976. While earlier he was one of the most acceptable face of Congress, but he ultimately switched to the saffron side during Uttarakhand elections in January this year.

