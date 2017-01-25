NCW issues notice to Sharad Yadav over remark comparing daughters’ honour to votes

JD(U) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav JD(U) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav

Taking note of JD(U) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav’s controversial remarks on women, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a showcause notice to him. It also said that the former JD(U) president will be summoned if deemed necessary.

“We will issue notice to Sharad Yadav. You are comparing votes to a woman’s honour. This is unacceptable. But then they will later say they didn’t mean to dishonour women or that they were misquoted. If necessary we will also issue summons,” NCW chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam told IndianExpress.com.

While speaking at a gathering in Patna, Bihar on January 24, Yadav compared the ‘honour of votes with honour of one’s daughter’. He said that people should give precedence to former over the latter because it impacted the future of their country.

However, speaking to news agency ANI, Yadav clarified that he had said nothing wrong. “I have only said that one should love their vote as much as they love their daughter,” he said.

He was speaking on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, when he made the controversial statement.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd