NCW seeks report on crime against women in Tripura

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed concern about the “high rate” of crime against women in Tripura and asked the director general of police to submit a report on it. A three-member delegation of NCW led by its member Sushma Sahu yesterday visited the state and talked to many victims and their family members.

“I have spoken to the DGP, A K Shukla, and asked him to submit a report on crime against women in the state to the commission immediately. If he fails to submit the report, he would be summoned to the commission in Delhi,” Sahu told reporters here last night.

Sahu said, “The commission recently received 15 cases of heinous crime against women (from Tripura) and it seems that the Left ruled state administration preferred to remain silent on the issue.”

