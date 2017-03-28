NCW notice to Rajasthan minister over remarks in gangrape case

Rajastha Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria. (File Photo) Rajastha Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria. (File Photo)

Taking cognisance of “insensitive” remarks by a Rajasthan Minister in an alleged gangrape case in Bikaner, the National Commission for Women (NCW) today shot off a notice to him, saying those in public life should be “gender sensitive”.

The 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped in April 2015 and an FIR was registered against the teachers after her father recently gave a complaint to the local Superintendent of Police. Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria had raised questions over the delay on part of the family in reporting the case.

The NCW, which has asked Kataria to reply to the notice failing which he will be summoned, said that its member will visit the survivor’s family as it suspects a “cover-up”.

“We have sent Rajasthan Home Minister G Kataria a notice after his remarks on Bikaner alleged gangrape survivor. He has been asked to reply immediately, failing which we will summon him and later decide on what action to take,” the NCW said.

According to reports, Kataria had told reporters that “normally, if eight people rape together, and the child does not inform the parents on the same day, then it doesn’t make much sense to me. I can say this after years of experience”.

NCW Chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam said, “We have also decided to send an NCW member to visit the survivor’s family.

“It seems there is some kind of a cover-up because the father wants to withdraw the case. The family is not letting anyone meet the child.”

“People in public life should be gender sensitive. To make off the cuff remarks is not just condemnable but is also callous and insensitive. A victim is always questioned and no one gives her the benefit of doubt. This is a very regressive attitude,” she said.

