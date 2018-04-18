NCW conducts surprise inspections of 2 shelter homes for women

The NCW team was informed by functionaries that the Bapnu Ghar run by the All India Women’s Conference (AIWC) did not receive any fund from the Delhi government during 2016-2017 fiscal The NCW team was informed by functionaries that the Bapnu Ghar run by the All India Women’s Conference (AIWC) did not receive any fund from the Delhi government during 2016-2017 fiscal

A three-member team from the National Commission for Women has conducted surprise inspection of two shelter homes for women at New Delhi and took note of the “financial constraints” being faced by those facilities, an official release said. During the inspections of Bapnu Ghar on Bhagwan Das Road and Digmar Jain Mahila Ashram in Daryaganj on Tuesday, the team met two deaf-and-dumb inmates whose identities were not known, it said.

The panel has written to Ajay Bhushan Pandey Chief Executive Officer of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to help ascertain their identity, a statement from the NCW said. Further, the NCW team was informed by functionaries that the Bapnu Ghar run by the All India Women’s Conference (AIWC) did not receive any fund from the Delhi government during 2016-2017 fiscal, as a result of which they were experiencing financial constraints, it said.

“Despite financial constraints, the facilities were found to be satisfactory with comfortable and clean bedding, adequate washrooms, and inmates were properly briefed about menstrual health and hygiene,” the NCW said in a statement.

