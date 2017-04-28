NCRPB has sanctioned 25 projects for Haryana: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (File Photo) Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (File Photo)

The Centre has approved extension of Metro line from Faridabad to Ballabhgarh at a cost of Rs 580 crore, Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday. He also added that the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) has sanctioned 25 infrastructure projects for Haryana related to urban transport and water supply with a loan assistance of Rs 1,552 crore.

An additional 15 projects costing Rs 504 crore will soon be sanctioned, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Naidu said that the Government of India has recently sanctioned the metro extension from Escort Mujesar, Faridabad to Ballabhgarh with a length of 3.2 kilometres at a total cost of Rs 580 crores.

This extension which is targeted for commissioning by June 2018 would benefit the people of Ballabhgarh and other surrounding areas, he added.

He said that final detailed project report for the metro connection between Narela and Kundli with a length of 4.8 kms has been submitted recently by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to Haryana Government.

The cost of this extension is estimated to be Rs 1,120 crore, he said.

Naidu said that feasibility report of Express Metro Connectivity between Bata Chowk one of the stations on Badarpur-Escort Mujesar in Faridabad and Sector-45 proposed metro station in Gurugram with length of 31 kms has been submitted to the State Government by DMRC.

He said that the State government may consider one spur from Surajkund area to connect Metro Corridor of Phase IV between Badarpur and Mahipalpur.

Similarly, feasibility report for Metro connection between HUDA city centre and old Gurugram Railway station and further to sector 21, Dwarka via Palam Vihar with a length of 29 kms has been prepared and submitted recently by DMRC to State Government.

He said that the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is implementing Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS), a rail based high speed point to point connectivity with station at every five to ten kms.

He said that it is a transformational project which would reduce the travel time significantly.

He said that out of the three corridors to be implemented on priority, two are in Haryana that is 110 kms Delhi-Panipat and 180 kms Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar.

All three corridors are interconnected and trains could move from one corridor to other seamlessly, he added.

He said that such high speed connectivity would result in increased widespread economic activity and overall sustainable development of the region.

A total investment of Rs 50,000 crore would be made for these two corridors, he added.

The Minister said that Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has sanctioned eight schemes with a total loan amount of Rs 4,448 core in the State.

This includes four schemes for housing with a loan amount of Rs 922 crore and four schemes for urban infrastructure with a loan amount of Rs 3,526 crore.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now