NCRB data: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh top crime list

While Uttar Pradesh reported 4,889 murder cases, the national capital reported nearly 40 per cent of rape cases registered among 19 major cities. While Uttar Pradesh reported 4,889 murder cases, the national capital reported nearly 40 per cent of rape cases registered among 19 major cities.

As per the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have got the dubious distinction of recording the maximum number of murders and rape cases respectively.

While Uttar Pradesh reported 4,889 murder cases, the national capital reported nearly 40 per cent of rape cases registered among 19 major cities.

Uttar Pradesh also saw the highest number of crimes against women. It registered 14.5 per cent (49,262 cases) of total cases of crime against women. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 33 per cent (13,803 cases out of total 41,761 cases in 19 cities) of total crimes against women, followed by Mumbai at 12.3 per cent (5,128 cases) last year among the 19 cities with a population of above two million.

Overall, rape cases saw an increase of 12.4 per cent from 34,651 cases in the country in 2015 to 38,947 in 2016. Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest incidence of rape with 4,882 cases (12.5 per cent) and 4,816 (12.4 per cent) followed by Maharashtra 4,189 (10.7 per cent) last year, according to the NCRB data.

The national capital also recorded the highest crime rate 182.1 compared to the national average of 77.2. It reported the highest number of murders – 479 out of 2,194 cases (21.8 per cent) followed by Bengaluru 10.4 per cent (229 cases) and Patna 8.9 per cent (195 cases).

Delhi also reported the highest number of kidnapping and abduction – 5,453 cases (48.3 per cent) followed by Mumbai with 1,876 cases (16.6 per cent) and Bengaluru 879 cases (7.8 per cent) during 2016. The city reported the highest number of murders – 479 out of 2,194 cases (21.8 per cent) followed by Bengaluru 10.4 per cent (229 cases) and Patna 8.9 per cent (195 cases).

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd