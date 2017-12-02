NCRB data: Haryana tops in pre-natal sex-determination cases

*Illustration by: C R Sasikumar) *Illustration by: C R Sasikumar)

Haryana, which has the lowest sex ratio in the country, topped in the number of cases registered against those practising sex-determination tests in 2016. According to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), 81 cases were registered in Haryana in 2016, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Punjab with four cases each, under the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prevention and Misuse) Act.

The cases in 2016 in Haryana were an increase of two-and-a-half times over the 32 cases registered in 2015.

The PNDT Act was brought in first in 1994 as the gender ratio in many states of India grew dangerously skewed, and the need arose to check the practice of female foeticide. The Act has been strengthened over the years but strict compliance is still elusive. However, for the police department, the increasing number of cases are an indication of a serious crackdown on violators of the PNDT Act.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mohammad Akil was of the view that higher the number of cases, the better the gender ratio.

Haryana’s latest consolidated figures of sex ratio at birth till August this year stands at 909 females per 1000 males, a massive improvement over previous years. President Ram Nath Kovind had also applauded the Haryana government for its improved sex ratio at the recent Gita Mahotsav event in Kurukshetra. But the government’s claims of success were clouded by allegations that data had been fudged in some districts. Following that, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had suspended two officials.

Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal said the increase in numbers were an indication that despite the much- vaunted Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme, people in Haryana continued to practise sex selection, and clinics continue to offer the service.

A former official, who held a top post in the health department, said the number of registered cases were sure to be far lower than the sex determination tests that go unnoticed, as sex selection was still rampant in Haryana’s villages. “I noticed during my tenure that mostly such reports came from the interiors of Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Yamunanagar and Fatehbad. In many instances, even doctors’ technicians who know how to operate ultrasound machines were taking advantage of boy preference to offer these services, “said the official.

Echoing the concern raised by Bhukkal, a deputy advocate general, who did not wish to be named, said he had regular meetings with senior officials over the PNDT Act to press the government to take it seriously as women from UP and Rajasthan were flocking to Haryana sex-determination clinics.

“Section 28 of the PNDT Act is non-cognizable and it doesn’t act as a deterrent for people. Many big hospitals are also doing it but nothing is done to stop them. If at all the cases are tried, the witnesses will turn hostile during the trial,” he said.

The official said the complaint under this Act can be made through Chief Medical Officer only and by the time it reaches the official, the person involved in the crime gets to know about the raid and takes immediate precautions.

