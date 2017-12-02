NCRB 2016 Report: Delhi accounts for nearly half of the crimes committed against foreigners

Except for Delhi, all the other states have recorded reduced crimes against foreigners in the past three years with a total of 382 foreigners subjected to crime in 2016. Except for Delhi, all the other states have recorded reduced crimes against foreigners in the past three years with a total of 382 foreigners subjected to crime in 2016.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Tuesday released their annual data for all crimes documented in 2016. The data for crimes committed against foreigners and by foreigners has been categorised under States and various crime heads. Although the data shows that crime against foreigners has reduced in the past three years, but Delhi has shown little change in the category.

According to the data, 154 foreigners were subjected to crime in Delhi last year as compared to 147 in 2015 and 164 in 2014.

However, the NCRB data records different crimes in each state committed by foreigners but fails to record the same against foreigners.

It reports that foreigners visiting India as tourists are more subjected to theft, nearly 104 cases in 2016, more than any other crime. Besides, cases of assault on foreign women tourists have doubled from 2015: 30 foreign women tourists were assaulted in 2016 as compared to 15 in the previous year.

Petty crimes such as snatching and hurt have been categorised under the title “other IPC” and incidents of petty crime have reportedly shot up drastically from 2015 (41) to 2016 (110).

The spread of narcotics and drugs continues to be a menace in Delhi. Out of the 88 cases reported under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 21 alone are reported in the nation’s capital.

Apart from all other crimes, a large number of foreigners from West Bengal (517) have been booked under the Foreigner Act, 1946. Out of the total 656 cases registered under this sub-head, West Bengal contributes more than half the number. Foreigner Act grants certain powers to the Indian government in matters of deportation of foreigners.

Overall, crimes against foreigners have increased in the past one year with at least 12 murders of foreigners, 19 reported rapes, 19 robberies committed and assault on 38 foreign women was reported in 2016.

