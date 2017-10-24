NCPEDP announces annual Mind Tree Hellen Keller awards

The awards were launched in 1999, when the discourse on employment for people with disabilities was unable to move beyond basket weaving and candle making (File Photo) The awards were launched in 1999, when the discourse on employment for people with disabilities was unable to move beyond basket weaving and candle making (File Photo)

The annual Mind Tree Hellen Keller awards instituted by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled Persons (NCPEDP) will be given on December 2. The awards will be presented to the corporate institutions and NGOs which promote employment for people with disabilities.

The awards were launched in 1999, when the discourse on employment for people with disabilities was unable to move beyond basket weaving and candle making, Javed Abidi, the honorary director of NCPEDP said in a statement issued here.

“Today I look back with a great sense of satisfaction. We have inspired several other leaders,” he said.

“The exceptional individuals and organisations who have established themselves as role models in furthering employment opportunities for persons with disabilities will be felicitated in a simple ceremony in New Delhi on December 2, the eve of World Disability Day,” Abidi said.

