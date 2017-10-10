NCP women’s wing wants Solapur zilla parishad CEO to apologise

the Mumbai municipal corporation will be getting Rs 400 crore from the Central government to take up measures under Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, with emphasis on making Mumbai open-defecation free by October 2, 2019. the Mumbai municipal corporation will be getting Rs 400 crore from the Central government to take up measures under Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, with emphasis on making Mumbai open-defecation free by October 2, 2019.

After the controversy over ‘garlanding’ of women who were allegedly defecating in the open in Solapur, office-bearers of the NCP’s women’s wing protested Monday, demanding that Rajendra Bharud, CEO of Solapur zilla parishad, apologise for the incident. “It was not right on the part of Bharud to shame women. They are poor people who have to work daily for their livelihood. Besides, there is a shortage of water in the region. In such a scenario, some of them might not have constructed toilets. But, it does not give any right to officials to defame them.

So, the party workers went to condemn the incident and sought Bharud’s apology on it,” said Deepak Salunkhe, NCP’s Solapur district president.

Bharud has clarified that he did not garland the women but it was done by local members of self-help groups involved in the work of making the village open defecation-free. Despite repeated attempts, Bharud was unavailable for comment Monday. The NCP delegation met district collector Rajendra Bhosale to submit a memorandum. “The delegation met me and gave the memorandum. It will forwarded to the state government,” said Bhosale.

