NCP to boycott meeting called by Congress on demonetisation

NCP on Monday said it will boycott the meeting called by Congress in New Delhi tomorrow to ramp up attack on the Narendra Modi government over demonetisation. “In the (last) five-six Parliament sessions, NCP was with all opposition parties. But Congress (leaders) recently went to meet the Prime Minister alone, leaving other parties behind. A question has been raised on the unity among opposition parties,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

Malik was referring to a meeting between a Congress delegation headed by Rahul Gandhi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Tomorrow, Congress has called a meeting of all opposition parties (in Delhi). NCP will not be a part of it but we believe that all opposition parties should be together and for that a definite plan of action should be prepared and implemented,” Malik said.