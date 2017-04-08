NCP suspends former minister from party

Suresh Dhas, an NCP leader from Beed, was expelled from the party for six years for anti-party activities. Dhas, who was a former minister of state in the Congress-NCP government, had lately fallen out with the party leadership.

His decision to support the BJP in the recently held zilla parishad elections in Beed appears to have been the last straw that led to his expulsion. “There are complaints that he extended help to rival parties in the Beed district for the zilla parishad president and vice-president elections,” a statement released by the party said.

Dhas was a close confidant of BJP leader Gopinath Munde. He had switched his allegiance to the NCP after getting elected on a BJP ticket in 2004. He had formally joined the NCP in 2009.

However, Dhas seems to have felt stifled with the growing emergence of Dhananjay Munde who was incorporated into the NCP after his fight with his uncle Gopinath Munde. Leaders like Dhas had been complaining that the NCP was running on the whims of new entrants like Munde in Beed district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now