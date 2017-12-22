NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja arrested for rioting at police station, beating inspector

Kandhal Jadeja Kandhal Jadeja

Newly elected NCP MLA from Kutiyana Kandhal Jadeja, son of ‘godmother’ late Satokben Jadeja, and three others were arrested for allegedly rioting and beating a police official inside the Ranavav police station in Porbandar in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5 am when Kandhal and his two brothers Karan and Kano were returning from a ritual to mark the death anniversary of Kandhal’s father along with their supporters. The MLA and his supporters stopped their vehicles outside the police station after spotting one Samat Odedra and his friend Bharat Arsi, who had taken refuge there. Kandhal and his brothers then engaged in a scuffle with Samat, and damaged a telephone belonging to the police station. Kandhal, according to a PTI report, was apparently miffed at Samat because he tried to contest as an Independent, allegedly against the wishes of Kandhal.

However, he later withdrew his nomination. Porbandar police superintendent Shobha Bhutada told The Indian Express, “They indulged in a fight and also thrashed the PSO (police station officer), pushing him aside, when he tried to stop them. We have registered an offence against them and the MLA was arrested in the afternoon. Six others have also been detained for questioning.”

Based on a complaint filed by assistant sub-inspector Natha Zala, the police have booked Samat Odedra, Bharat Arsi, Kandhal Jadeja and his brothers among eight others under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 504 (intentional insult), 427 (mischief causing damage), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant), the police official said.

Bhatuda added, “No untoward incident was reported after the incident. Enough police deployment has been made in Ranavav.” Kandhal, the only NCP member to have won in the recent Assembly polls, was elected for the second consecutive term after he defeated BJP’s Lakhmanbhai Odedra by over 23,000 votes.

Incidentally, Kandhal is facing a dozen criminal cases, including that of rioting, illegally possessing arms, voluntarily causing hurt etc. He was earlier arrested in 2015 for rioting while he was serving his first term as an MLA.

