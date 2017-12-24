NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja again booked for rioting

NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja. (File) NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja. (File)

NATIONALIST CONGRESS Party MLA Kandhal Jadeja and five others were booked for rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation after they allegedly vandalised a petrol pump and beat up two attendants in Ranavav town of Porbandar on Sunday. This is second such offence registered against Jadeja within four days and within a week since his reelection from Kutiyana Assembly constituency in Porbandar.

Police said the incident took place at 6 am at Smit Petroleum in Ranavav town. In his complaint filed with Ranavav police station, Vishal Odedra stated that Kandhal Jadeja and others came in two cars, beat up attendants Mushtak and Keshu, vandalised CCTV cameras, electric fittings and a sound amplifier, a cumulative damage of Rs5000. The rioters also warned the victims of dire consequences if they filed a police complaint. After running riot for a while, the accused sped away in their cars, Vishal who possesses the petrol pump further said. Besides the MLA, he also named Vanraj alias Vinu Malde, Bharat Vadher, Meraman Kadchha, Nalin Brahman and Bapu as accused.

Based on Vishal’s complaint, Ranavav police booked the MLA and the five others for rioting, voluntary causing hurt, criminal tress pass and criminal intimidation.

“Footage recoded by CCTV cameras at the petrol pump clearly show that MLA Kandhal Jadeja and others indulged in rioting this morning. We have registered an office against them and effort are on to arrest the accused,” Dadubha Basiya, police impactor of Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Porbandar told The Indian Express.

Basiya, who has been assigned the probe of the case further said that they had seized a car from Jadeja’s residence in Porbandar after the incident of rioting in Ranavav.

This is second FIR against the MLA in four days. He, his brothers Karan and Kano and others were booked for rioting, deterring a public servant from discharging his duties and voluntary causing hurt after they classed with Samat Odedra and his friend Bharat Arsi inside Ranavav police station on December 21. Samat had sought refuge in police station after being chased by Jadeja and others following a dispute.

Police say that Samat, the former president of Ranavav municipality was once a close aide of Jadeja but the duo fell out with each other during the recent Assembly election. Jadeja had retained his election constituency of Kutiyana by defeating Lakshman Odedra of BJP in the results announced on December 18. Samat and Bharat Arsi were also booked for allged rioting incident of December 21 and are presently in judicial custody.

Jadeja too was arrested by police in connection with the rioting case of Thursday and a local court in Porbandar had turned down his regular bail application. But on Friday, the court had granted him bail till December 25 after the MLA moved a fresh plea seeking reprieve on the grounds that he had to complete certain formalities mandated post his reelection from Kutiyana.

While Jadeja was freed on bail, six others, including Samat were sent to judicial custody. However, Karan and Kano are still on the run, say police.

Basiya said the twin cases are related. “Vishal is son of Samat Odedra. Jadeja had a fight with Samat on Thursday. On Sunday, the MLA attached the petrol pump operated by Vishal. This clearly means that the two rioting incidents are related,” said the investigating officer.

Kandhal is the lone NCP MLA in the state. He is son of late godmother and former MLA Santokben Jadeja. He is facing more than a dozen criminal cases including those registered under Arms Act, of rioting, assault etc.

