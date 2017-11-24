NCP leader Vasant Davkhare put on ventilator support

NCP leader Vasant Davkhare (68) has been put on ventilator support at Bombay Hospital after his condition worsened Thursday. According to doctors treating him, the former MLC and former deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council suffers from renal failure along with a heart ailment. “His condition remains critical,” said NCP leader Nawab Malik.

Davkhare was admitted to the south Mumbai hospital on November 20. He is undergoing treatment under general physician Sanjay Wagle and nephrologist Viswanath Billa. Earlier this week, NCP leader Sharad Pawar visited the hospital to meet the ailing politician.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App