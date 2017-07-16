NCP leader Tariq Anwar defends Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav

Tejaswi Yadav (Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son). Express Photo By Amit Mehra Tejaswi Yadav (Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son). Express Photo By Amit Mehra

Defending Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, who is facing pressure to resign after the CBI registered a corruption case against him, senior NCP leader Tariq Anwar on Sunday said “he cannot be compelled” to quit merely because of accusations. Anwar, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, however, maintained that the RJD leader should produce evidence and come out clean in the case as demanded by the JD-U.

Yadav has been facing the heat in the wake of the CBI registering an FIR against him, his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi and others in connection with a land-for-hotels scam case. This has also put the JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar under severe strain.

Anwar contended the CBI’s action is parallel to accusations levelled by Sushil Modi, BJP leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, and that the central probe agency is being “misused like never before”. “I don’t think Tejaswi should resign. Let the charge sheet be filed. The court will decide whether he has done any wrong or not,” Anwar said.

“You accuse someone…but accusations are also against the prime minister. No political figure has escaped that. He cannot be compelled merely because of accusations. It is not fair,” Anwar asserted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App