NCP leader Chitra Wagh stages ‘black lantern’ protest against Maharashtra govt

NCP leader Chitra Wagh on Wednesday put up black lanterns outside the official residences of Cabinet ministers of Maharashtra as a mark of protest against the state government’s “failure” to solve the problems of people.

The NCP leader, along with some party workers, went to the official residences of ministers and hung black-coloured lanterns to their name plates. In a statement later, Wagh said the BJP-led government has “failed” to solve the problems of people. “Several decisions of the Maharashtra government have forced the people of this state to have a black Diwali instead of a colourful Diwali.

“It stopped sugar supply through ration system and subjected people to load-shedding. Farmers are not getting proper benefits of the loan waiver scheme and many other misdeeds of this government have agitated us.”

