NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal hospitalised

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has been admitted in Mumbai’s JJ Hospital for treatment of pancreatitis after the senior politician complained of abdominal pain on Saturday. According to doctors, Bhujbal was brought to the hospital on Saturday afternoon. He underwent a series of tests, including CT scan and sonography. The scan reports showed that he suffered from pancreatitis. “He suffered from abdominal pain and breathlessness. He has been kept under observation in the cardiac care unit,” a senior doctor said.

Bhujbal was arrested in 2016, and has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail since.

The former deputy chief minister has already undergone a by-pass surgery. Doctors treating him said he also suffers from skin allergy, asthma and respiratory problems. On Saturday he was also diagnosed with bronchial asthma due to weather changes. “We have not decided on the line of treatment yet. Clinicians are symptomatically treating him. He suffers from multiple conditions,” a doctor said.

Bhujbal, aged 70, remains under surgery department. Last year, he had undergone treatment under late cardiologist Dr BK Goyal in Bombay Hospital.

