NCP launches second phase of agitation against Devendra Fadnavis government

Sharad Pawar-led NCP started an agitation, ‘halla bol’ (attack), to highlight the alleged failures of the Fadnavis government. (Express Photo) Sharad Pawar-led NCP started an agitation, ‘halla bol’ (attack), to highlight the alleged failures of the Fadnavis government. (Express Photo)

Top NCP leaders from Maharashtra on Tuesday took to the streets as part of the second phase of their agitation against the Devendra Fadnavis government. The Sharad Pawar-led opposition party has started an agitation, ‘halla bol’ (attack), against the BJP-led government for its “anti-people and anti-farmer” policies.

State NCP president Sunil Tatkare and senior party leaders like Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule and Dhananjay Munde were among those present at the inauguration of the second phase of the stir in the temple town of Tuljapur in Marathwada. After offering prayers to Goddess Tulja Bhavani at a temple, they joined party workers and leaders from Marathwada to perform “Gondhal”, a ritualistic dance form and folk art, to highlight the alleged failures of the Fadnavis government.

The NCP leaders and workers also took out a morcha and later handed over a memorandum against the government to the tehsildar of Tuljapur, about 400km from at Mumbai. The agitation will cover the entire Marathwada region and conclude at Aurangabad on February 3 when party chief Sharad Pawar will participate in a rally. The first phase of the stir was organised last month.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App