NCP corporator held for vandalism dies in custody

After his death, his family members filed a complaint with the Bundgarden police, alleging that Girwale was beaten up in custody. (File) After his death, his family members filed a complaint with the Bundgarden police, alleging that Girwale was beaten up in custody. (File)

A NCP corporator, arrested for allegedly vandalising the office of the Ahmednagar SP on April 8, died in the wee hours of Tuesday at Sassoon Hospital in Pune, where he was admitted after his health deteriorated in the custody of Ahmednagar police. The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched a probe into the death of Kailas Girwale, a corporator from Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation.

Leaders and workers from various parties had gone on rampage at the SP’s office after the arrest of NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap in connection with the murder of two Shiv Sena leaders in Ahmednagar on April 7. Two days ago, Girwale had complained of uneasiness and trouble in breathing, said police.

After being treated at the government hospital in Ahmednagar, he was shifted to Sassoon Hospital on the advice of doctors. He died during treatment early Tuesday. After his death, his family members filed a complaint with the Bundgarden police, alleging that Girwale was beaten up in custody. Sassoon Hospital Dean Ajay Chandanwale said the findings of medico-legal procedures would only confirm the cause of death.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App