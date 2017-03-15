Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi to demand loan waiver for Maharashtra farmers

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought a special programme to deal with farmer suicides as well loan waiver for Maharashtra’s peasants. Pawar is also learnt to have urged Modi to reconsider around Rs 6000- crore recovery initiated by income tax department from the state’s co-operative sugar mills “which are faced with financial crisis”.

“Conveyed urgency of loan waiver for #farmers in #Maharashtra to @PMOIndia and requested prompt action. (sic),” Pawar tweeted after the nearly 20-minute meeting.

Sources close to the leader said, “Pawar also expressed concerns over rise in number of farmer suicides in Maharashtra. He urged Modi to come out with specific programme to deal with the issue.”

Modi agreed to look into the demands Pawar made, the sources said.

