NCP, BJP raise poll pitch as campaigns take off

CONTINUING with its election strategy adopted in 2014 assembly elections that led to the party coming to power, the upbeat BJP on Monday launched its campaign for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) by seeking the blessings of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji at Sinhagad Fort and making its candidates take an oath of “good governance and transparency”. On the other hand, the NCP started its campaign by holding an election rally in central parts of city by debunking the BJP-led central government for its demonetisation policy that spun a nightmare for citizens. BJP is aiming high to grab power in the PMC on the basis of its performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha and assembly elections in which it won all the seats from the city. For the first time, the city BJP adopted an innovative way to start its election campaign by seeking blessings of the Maratha king and giving a pledge to all its candidates at the fort on the outskirts of PMC.

It also ensured that the party sends out a message of a united front by getting all its senior leaders, including guardian minister Girish Bapat, MP Anil Shirole and Sanjay Kakade, all legislators from the city during the launch of the election campaign.

“Our main rival in the civic poll is Congress and the NCP. The BJP will ignore any criticism by Shiv Sena,” said state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve after launching the election campaign.

He said, “The Shiv Sena is polluting political environment between the two parties by criticising BJP but we would ignore them. The BJP would seek votes on performance of state and the Centre based on transparent and good governance.”

The BJP has won the local body elections held in rural areas, Danve said, adding the party’s good show will be repeated this time too and it would emerge as the leading party in the current elections or urban local bodies. “We are confident that the BJP would not need help of anyone else in coming to power in PMC. The party is first time contesting all seats, except 10 allotted to alliance partner RPI(A), in civic body,” he added.

On the allegations that BJP demanded Rs two lakh each from all candidates, the state BJP chief said that it was a move to ensure that the candidates do not cross their expenditure limit of Rs 10 lakh and the funds taken would be used by party for the overall election campaign.

At the launch of NCP’s election campaign, its leader Ajit Pawar slammed BJP over its performance at the state and the central-level. “The citizens continue to suffer due to the decision of demonetisation by the BJP government at the Centre,” he said.

All assembly seats from city were won by BJP in 2014, but they have failed to deliver any results vis-a-vis development of the city, Pawar said.

“All the BJP legislators have been silent after getting elected. There is nothing for them to speak on as they have not done anything for the development of city,” he said.

The BJP is merely wooing voters with false promises, he said, adding, the NCP wants public to elect its candidate on the basis of development work done by party in the last 10 years.

“The NCP has joined hands with the Congress to keep the communal parties away from power. The BJP and Shiv Sena are known for creating tension among different communities. Therefore, the voters should think before they vote,” Pawar said, adding that the BJP has inducted political leaders with criminal background and is promoting wrong practices in the elections.