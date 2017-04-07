NCP and JDU on track for alliance in Gujarat

The JDU and the NCP are expected to announce in Ahmedabad on Friday their alliance for the Gujarat elections, which the JDU described as “not anti-Congress, but anti-BJP.” The possibility of the alliance comes a fortnight after Gujarat Leader of the Opposition Shankersinh Vaghela hinted at an alliance between the Congress and the NCP.

Senior NCP leader and former Union Minister Praful Patel is expected to announce the NCP-JDU development at a joint press conference in Ahmedabad Friday with K C Tyagi of the JDU. Currently, the lone JDU MLA Chhotubhai Vasava, a five-term legislator, is the state president of the party, while the NCP has two MLAs in the 182-member Assembly. Tyagi said both the NCP and the JDU have pockets of influence in Gujarat and they had in the past won three to five Assembly seats.

The JDU had not fielded any candidate in UP and Punjab polls, which Tyagi said was “aimed at preventing a division of secular votes”, but it is now contesting the MCD polls in Delhi without any alliance and will contest polls in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka as “the party has to be expanded” .

“Our alliance in Gujarat is not an anti-Congress step. This is an anti-BJP step. We are not opposed to any idea of aligning with the Congress, which is a major Opposition party in Gujarat. But as of today, there is no communication from the Congress side to us or the NCP,” Tyagi told The Indian Express.

The lack of a grand alliance in UP on the lines of Bihar was attributed as one of the reasons for the spectacular victory of the BJP in the state.

“The tempo that was built against the BJP-led NDA after the victory of the grand alliance in Bihar has got a severe setback after the UP results…. While we will be happy if the Congress initiates efforts to forge a larger alliance in Gujarat, we cannot keep waiting. So we have started our programme,” a JDU functionary said.

Hardik Patel’s Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, which later converted to the Akhil Bharatiya Patel Navnirman Sena and has led agitations on Patel reservation, will back the JDU. Vaghela, who met NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel in the third week of March, had said the NCP was keen that brakes be put to the BJP regime in Gujarat.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now