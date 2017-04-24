NCP a better option than BJP and Congress: Praful Patel

State in-charge of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Praful Patel on Sunday said the people of Gujarat could trust NCP as a better alternative to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, and asked the workers to convince the voters, ahead of the Assembly elections, to be held later this year.

“People can have faith in NCP as a good alternative. Our party is focusing on rural areas,” he said.

He was addressing a workers’ convention at Vijapur in Mehsana district on Sunday. Patel also led a rally of about 50 four-wheelers from its recently opened state headquarters in Ahmedabad on SG Highway.

Citing problems like rising inflation and farmers not getting their crop insurance dues, Patel reminded the audience of NCP president Sharad Pawar’s move of waiving farmers’ loans across the country as then Union agriculture minister in 2008. “Why can’t this happen in Gujarat now?” he questioned the BJP.

He then went on to speak about the “plight” of industrial units. “Factories in Sanand and the General Motors plant are closed, due to which unemployment and law and order problems are increasing,” Patel said.

He added accidents were frequently taking place in districts like Kutch, Mandvi and Nadiad, which was “surprising for a good state like Gujarat”.

“This shows how weak the government is. Everyone talks about Gujarat Model, but its effects are not visible,” Patel said.

He then questioned the increase in punishment for cow slaughter in Gujarat.

“Three years’ punishment was stringent anyway. Why to extend it to (a minimum of) 10 years (sic)? The reason is polarisation of votes,” he said.

In the recently concluded budget session, the Assembly passed the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Bill,\ increasing the maximum punishment for cow slaughter to life term from a minimum three years’ imprisonment earlier.

Gujarat NCP president Jayant Patel ‘Boskey’, who was also present in the convention, said, “People have no faith in the ruling BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that farmers are getting irrigation and electricity facilities, but they are getting power for only four to six hours that too when they go to sleep.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now