NCERT curriculum should focus on nationalism: Rajasthan minister

Rajasthan’s Minister for Education (Primary and Secondary) Vasudev Devnani has said the new curriculum being designed by the NCERT should focus on nationalism and incorporate content celebrating “local heroes” from various states. Speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday, Devnani said that after revision of the curriculum in Rajasthan, he had suggested these changes at the recently-held meetings of the Central Advisory Board of Education and the NCERT. “They (Centre) sought suggestions for the new curriculum. So I said nationalism be included along with local heroes. I also suggested that the medium of instruction in primary level should be the child’s mother tongue,” he said.

“Rajasthan’s initiatives in school education were appreciated by the Centre at these meetings. We have revised the curriculum incorporating local nationalist heroes, besides including chapters on demonetisation and flagship central and state government schemes like Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and the Bhamashah scheme,” he said.

“Rajasthan is the first state to have included a chapter on Emergency. It is such an important part of India’s political history and yet students have no idea about it. Allegations that we are altering history are silly. How can one change historical facts? We have only removed some personalities to make way for some others,” added Devnani.

Besides the curriculum, other changes like merger of schools, filling of vacant teaching posts and confidence-building measures like parent-teacher meetings, had contributed to good results in state-run schools, the minister said.

He claimed that enrolment in state-run schools increased by 12 lakh in the past two years and the government expects an additional 8 lakh students to enrol this year.

“Simple measures like parent-teacher meetings have helped inspire trust in state-run schools. Results in government schools have been better than in private schools. The Class X board results saw a 16.5 per cent rise in pass percentage. Nearly half of all senior secondary schools run by the government came up with 100 per cent result. This is the first time parents have come to me, seeking help with admissions in government schools. This is because they (state-run schools) have become so competitive,” said Devnani.

