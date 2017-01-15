NCDRC asks bank to pay Rs 50,000 for delay in processing cheque

Indian Overseas Bank has been asked to pay Rs 50,000 by the apex consumer commission to a man for delaying the crediting of a cheque amount of Rs 24,652.82 into his account. National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) bench comprising Justice D K Jain and member M Shreesha, asked the bank to pay the money to East Delhi resident R K Sharma while dismissing its revision petition filed against New Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission order.

In its judgement, the state consumer commission had upheld a district fora’s order asking the bank to pay the money to the man while holding deficiency in service on part of the bank.

“We are of the view that the revision petition is without any substance… We do not find any jurisdictional error in impugned order, warranting our interference in Revisional jurisdiction, more so when the total amount involved in the case is a meager sum of Rs 50,000,” the commission said.

In his complaint filed before the district forum, Sharma had alleged that the bank caused delay in the credit of his Savings Bank account, the proceeds of the cheque in the sum of Rs 24,652.82.

The bank had alleged that Sharma had failed to mention the account number and the account holder’s name on the pay-in-slip, at the time of deposit of the cheque and the particulars were filled up later.