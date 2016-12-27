NCC cadets in Maharashtra will now learn to fly

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) in the state will now learn to fly microlight aircraft, do aeromodelling and make miniature models of warships. The state has already disbursed funds for the training programme for these subjects in 2016-17.

Cadets will be taught the basics of aeromodelling and warship modelling under this programme, through which cadets can also be trained in flying microlight aircraft.

An official from the department of sports and youth affairs said: “The practical training gives the required flying experience to NCC cadets. This training programme will enhance the knowledge of cadets.”

There was a requirement of Rs. 11crore for implementing training programmes across seven NCC units in the state (Air wings in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur and Naval units in Mumbai, Pune, Ratnagiri and Nagpur). However the state has sanctioned around 80 % of the amount that is 8.80 crore.

Currently, around 33.22 lakh has been disbursed towards the training programme to start in academic year 2016-17.

Trainers and NCC officers welcomed the move. “These training activities were part of NCC camps. However, we could not train more than 10 students in each camp in the absence of funds. Modelling of one ship costs anywhere above Rs 10000. Funds have been sanctioned, it’s a great move. Now we can conduct trainings on a large scale,” said Dr KH Nagare, naval officer of Birla College.

Total Rs. 8.84 lakh and Rs. 13.21 lakh have been sanctioned respectively for training in aeromodelling and microlight flying to be conducted at Air wings in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. Meanwhile Rs. 11.08 lakh has been sanctioned for training of warship modelling to be conducted at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Ratnagiri Naval units.