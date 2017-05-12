NCC cadet dies trying to save friend from drowning

Sanjay Mohanty (19), an NCC cadet, died last week while trying to save his classmate from drowning, said the SIES College where he studied.

The incident occurred on the evening of May 6. During an NCC camp at Ambivali, one of the students slipped and fell into the Ulhas river. Seeing his friend drowning, Mohanty jumped into the water. While the friend managed to get out, Mohanty got caught in a whirlpool and drowned. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

“We knew Mohanty as a fearless cadet. Now, all will know him as a braveheart. He had a very bright future, as he had recently won a gold medal at one of the NCC camps. It is sad that we lost a brave soul, a leader and a future soldier,” said Dr Uma Shankar, principal of the college.

According to Shankar, Mohanty was a good swimmer. “I was told he was confident of coming out of the river. It is really unfortunate that he drowned,” she said.

Mohanty was skilled in flag area groundwork and aspired to join the defence forces after completing his education, she said.

