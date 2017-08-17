NCB to destroy 1,500 kg of heroin seized off Gujarat coast

The vessel with eight crew members was found carrying no cargo iat mid-sea off Gujarat coast. (Source: Express photo) The vessel with eight crew members was found carrying no cargo iat mid-sea off Gujarat coast. (Source: Express photo)

The Narcotics Control Bureau will form a high-level committee to oversee the destruction of 1,500 kg of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 3,500 crore, which was seized off the Gujarat coast last month. The contraband was brought in Ahmedabad amid tight security from Porbandar where it was stored after being seized by the Indian Coast Guard on July 30, NCB’s zonal director Hari Om Gandhi told reporters.

The Coast Guard had termed the seizure from a merchant vessel as “the biggest catch of narcotics in the present times”. “We brought the drug here today from Porbandar. It will be kept in a safe custody with a police team guarding it round-the-clock. A high-level committee of senior NCB officials, police and the Customs among others will be formed to oversee the destruction process,” Gandhi said.

The heroin will be destroyed by burning it in about a month’s time, he said. NCB has obtained permission to destroy the drug as well as dispose of the seized merchant ship from a court in Porbandar. The ship will be auctioned off at the Alang ship breaking yard, Gandhi said. NCB has so far arrested thirteen persons in the case, including eight crew members of the ship.

