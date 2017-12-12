NCB seizes hash worth 15 lakh rupees, three arrested from Kolkata

Top Venezuelan officials including Vice President Tareck El Aissami and Interior Minister Nestor Reverol have been blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury on allegations they have helped move drugs from neighboring Colombia into North America. Top Venezuelan officials including Vice President Tareck El Aissami and Interior Minister Nestor Reverol have been blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury on allegations they have helped move drugs from neighboring Colombia into North America.

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons from Kolkata while seizing around 2.5 kg of hash and one LSD blot paper — worth around Rs 15 lakh — on Sunday. The seized drugs, which allegedly arrived from Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu, were reportedly to be sold to people who would attend rave parties in Kolkata, organised in secret during Christmas and New Year. One of the arrested persons, Nikhil Lakhwani, is a disc jockey at nightclub The Myx at Park Street.

The NCB’s Kolkata Zonal Unit arrested Beniapukur resident Henry Lawrence Manna alias Pedro and Robert Dixon, a resident of Ballygunge, from outside a departmental store near Sealdah railway station. While 2 kg of hash was seized then, another 450 gm was recovered from Dixon’s house later.

After interrogating the two, the NCB arrested Lakhwani from the nightclub. NCB Zonal Director (East) Dilip Srivastav said: “Our team was following them. The consignment had reached Sealdah station last (Sunday) night. As soon as Henry Lawrence met Robert Dixon near a departmental store to deliver the consignment, we arrested them. They have been doing this for the last seven to eight months.”

“According to Robert, he did business at The Myx with Nikhil. The DJ used to provide him contacts… Based on the outcome of the investigation, further arrests will be made,” he added.

