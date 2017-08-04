NCB seizes 2,000 drug tablets worth Rs 12 lakh, two held in Murshidabad

Yaba tablets considered to be a powerful addictive substance Yaba tablets considered to be a powerful addictive substance

The Narcotics Control Board (NCB) on Tuesday seized 2,000 drug tablets worth Rs 12 lakh and arrested two persons in connection with the case. According to NCB officials they had seized 1,200 yaba tablets, considered to be a “powerful addictive substance”, weighing around 120 grams from Jan Mohammed Shaikh (25), a resident of Bhagwangola in Murshidabad. He was arrested from the Ranaghat railway station while on his way to Siliguri, officials said. He was to deliver the tablets to a person in North-24 Paraganas district, the official added.

During questioning, he allegedly gave them clues based on which NCB officials raided a Malda hotel and arrested a man named Sabur. Officials seized 800 Methamphetamine tablets weighing 80 grams from his possession. “The tablets weren’t for local consumption. It was basically meant for Bangladesh through land border area. Source of the drug is Myanmar,” said NCB Director (Kolkata) Dilip Srivastav.

