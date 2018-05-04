NCB seizes 1,352 injection ampoules

The raid was carried out at Karim’s residence at Radhakantapur area under Lalgola police station limits in Murshidabad district. The raid was carried out at Karim’s residence at Radhakantapur area under Lalgola police station limits in Murshidabad district.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized a huge quantity of injection ampoules, used as a cheaper substitute of heroin, and arrested one person in this connection from a place in Murshidabad district, a top NCB official said on Friday.

Four hundred and seventy-eight ampules of Buprenorphine injections and 797 ampoules of the same injection under a different brand name were seized from the residence of one Rejual Karim late last night, NCB zonal director Dilip Kumar Srivastava told PTI on Friday.

“The arrested person has revealed that, due to the high price of heroin and scarcity of money, local youths were using these types of injections after purchasing them from unauthorised shops,” Srivastava said.

While one ampule of the injection costs Rs 14 when it is sold as a prescription medicine, unauthorised shops sell it at Rs 100, he said.

After grilling Karim, the NCB sleuths conducted raids at the residence of another Rabiul Islam at Moya village in the district and seized 77 ampules of the same injection, he said.

Rabiul Islam managed to escape but a search has been launched to nab him, the officer said.

