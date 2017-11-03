NCB forms panel to destroy seized heroin, ship

Hennry was used to ferry 1,446 kilogram of heroin. Hennry was used to ferry 1,446 kilogram of heroin.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has formed a drug disposal committee to destroy the 1,446 kilogram of heroin seized by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in July this year. Touted as the biggest drug haul in recent times, the heroin consignment was worth Rs 3,500 crore in the international market.

The committee has been constituted after a special NDPS court in Gujarat permitted pre-trial disposal of the seized drug and also ordered destruction of the ‘ghost ship’ allegedly used to ferry the contraband. Provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 authorise the drug law enforcement officer (DLEO) to apply to court any time after seizure, on grounds of hazardous nature, constraints of proper storage or any other relevant consideration, for certification and pre-trial disposal of the seized narcotic drugs.

According to sources, the board comprises senior officials from the NCB, Customs and Central Excise, the DRI, and maritime security. The committee will oversee both the operations — destruction of the contraband and disposal of the ship. Since the drug seized was heroin, it would be disposed by incinerating (burning).

