NC to oppose implementation of GST in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir’s main opposition National Conference (NC) on Wednesday insisted that GST implementation will lead to surrender of the state’s constitutional powers to the Centre, and said it will oppose the move.

NC leader Abdur Rahim Rather said implementing GST at the cost of the state’s financial autonomy is unacceptable to his party and the state’s people. He added that the extension of 101 Amendment Act of the Constitution to the state would “erode the state’s fiscal autonomy”. Rather questioned Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu’s role in reviewing sales tax. “It is the GST council that holds the authority in reviewing sales tax headed by the Union Finance Minister. So, there in no point in discussion of reviewing sales tax and no doubt he is the member of that council, but decision will be taken by the Centre.”

Rather recalled that Drabu had earlier warned that GST implementation will harm the state financially and politically. “So, how can the finance minister now say that the implementation of GST Bill will not erode the special status of Jammu and Kashmir,’’ he asked. Rather said that the Centre had given 10 months to states on GST Bill.

