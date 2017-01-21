NC Railways working on project to prevent rail fractures

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

In order to overcome the problem of rail fractures during winters to prevent train accidents, NCR is working on a pilot project at Bamrauli station under DRM Allahabad.

“At present patrol-man is able to cover only 1 km of rail line for checking rail fractures. However, line rail monitoring system would locate the fracture in a span of 25 km,” GM Arun Kumar Saxena said.

The system would help in reducing accidents as rail fractures would be found earlier, he said, adding that he carried out an inspection from Rundhi station to Mathura junction to check for security, punctuality and passenger amenities. The work of the fourth line between Rundhi and Palwal would be completed by March end, he said.

“Fourth line, when completed, would not only reduce traffic congestion but would pave way for separate corridor for Kota as well as for Jhansi,” Saxena said.

He said third line between Mathura and Jhansi has been given a green signal and funds have also been made available for Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.

He said two lifts and an escalator have been introduced. Wi-fi facility has been launched at Mathura junction station and remodelling of the yard there is in progress.

“The efforts are on to connect platform 7 and 8 side of the area of the yard with the main yard,” he concluded.

He also took note of the suggestion that Chapra Express and Jaipur Express between Lucknow and Mathura junction should be run on different days instead of the same day as it would also boost revenue.

“Since it falls in other railways, a suggestion for changing timing and days of the aforesaid trains would be sent to the GM concerned,” he said.

DRM Agra Prabhas Kumar said technical knowledge is being given to employees for the new system.

“Gyan Sagar has been introduced for uplifting knowledge of technical and non-technical staff,” he said.