NC legislators protest use of force on students in J-K Assembly

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly representational image. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi. Jammu and Kashmir Assembly representational image. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi.

Opposition National Conference legislators today protested in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly against the alleged use of force on the agitating students in the Valley. Led by party general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, several MLAs and MLCs protested outside the assembly complex here on the first day of the special session to discuss draft GST legislation approved by the state government.

The NC leaders shouted slogans against the government and blocked entry to the civil secretariat and the assembly. They carried banners reading “end the state-sponsored terrorism, killing of innocent people and use of pellet guns against the protesting students”. Later, as soon as the session began, the legislators entered the assembly and started protesting. Congress MLAs also joined them.

