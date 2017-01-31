NC, Congress stage walkout from Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

National Conference and Congress in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday protested against the Speaker not allowing a member of the opposition to ask a supplementary question and subsequently staged a walkout from the House. (Source: Express Photo ) National Conference and Congress in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday protested against the Speaker not allowing a member of the opposition to ask a supplementary question and subsequently staged a walkout from the House. (Source: Express Photo )

National Conference and Congress in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday protested against the Speaker not allowing a member of the opposition to ask a supplementary question and subsequently staged a walkout from the House. NC legislator Mian Altaf wanted to ask a supplementary question related to the sport department during the Question Hour but was not allowed to do so.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Altaf then entered the well of the House to protest. He alleged Speaker Kavinder Gupta did not give him time to ask a supplementary question as he wanted to “save the government from getting exposed”. He walked out of the House after sometime.

NC and Congress legislators also protested against the Speaker, saying “asking question is the right of members”.

They also walked out og the House in Altaf’s support.

“Altaf is a senior member of the House and a six-time MLA. It was unfortunate that the speaker told him that first timers and seniors are equal. It is the right of the legislators to ask question,” Congress Legislative Leader Nawang Rigzin Jora told reporters outside the Assembly.