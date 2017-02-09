NC-BJP clash: 4 detained, restrictions imposed

Police have detained four persons in connection with the clash between two groups of people belonging to National Conference (NC) and BJP in Kalakote belt of Rajouri district on Tuesday, and restrictions have been imposed in the town. “We have detained four persons and they are being questioned,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Rajouri district Suleman Chowdhary said on Thursday.

As precautionary measure, the authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 in Kalakote town, he said. Two persons were injured in Tuesday’s clash. The SSP said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case.

He said that after the probe report is submitted, action will be taken against the accused. Meanwhile, NC workers resorted to protest demonstrations and blocked Kalakote road over the incident and demanded withdrawal of a case against its workers.