NC and separatists exploiting people of Kashmir: BJP

The state unit of the BJP on Tuesday said that the separatists and the opposition National Conference (NC) were “exploiting” the people of Kashmir valley on “non-issues” to try and keep the pot of unrest boiling in the Valley. “The separatist leaders and also the National Conference (leaders) are exploiting the people of Kashmir Valley on non-issues and trying to keep the pot boiling for their vested interests,” state BJP spokesperson Virender Gupta said here.

He said that granting of identification certificate (to the West Pakistani refugees), by no means can be equated to domicile certificate or to the state subject.

“They are raising communal passion of the people of Valley, instigating extreme communalism and dividing the people of the state on communal lines and in the past this policy has resulted in the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and other minority communities from the Valley,” he said.

The spokesperson accused the leaders of National Conference of adopting “policies of discrimination” on the basis of religion.

“They made a hue and cry on the decision of setting up of Sainik Colony for the state subject holder army personnel and developing colonies for the Kashmiri Pandits and other minority communities, who suffered exodus from the Valley,” he said.