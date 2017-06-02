NBC journalist Megyn Kelly asks second-most followed leader PM Modi: ‘Are you on Twitter?’

Latest News
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 2, 2017 12:03 pm
megyn kelly, megyn kelly twitter, narendra modi, narendra modi twitter, modi twitter, modi twitter followers, vladimir putin, megyn kelly video Megyn Kelly with PM Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Popular journalist Megyn Kelly had a brief ‘egg-on-the-face’ moment in St Petersburg, Russia when she asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the second-most followed political leader on Twitter, whether he was on Twitter.

Kelly, who is in Russia to interview President Vladimir Putin, was attending the state dinner party at the Konstantin Palace when she met PM Modi. When PM Modi remarked that he had seen her tweet ‘with the umbrella’, Kelly broke into a laugh and asked, ‘Oh, are you on Twitter?’ to which the prime minister nodded yes.

Many on Twitter expressed surprise that Kelly was unaware of PM Modi’s social media following and especially his popularity on the micro-blogging platform.

PM Modi is the second-most followed current head of state on Twitter after Donald Trump with nearly 30 million followers. The prime minister is known for actively using the medium during his domestic and foreign tours, posting photos and videos and interacting with people. His official @PMOIndia handle has an additional 18 million followers.

The prime minister also commands more than 4 crore followers on Facebook and is the most followed world leader on Instagram with 6.8 million followers. He expanded his social media reach when he mounted his campaign for prime minister during the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

  1. D
    Dalbir
    Jun 2, 2017 at 1:04 pm
    Once again, a lot of leg being shown to PM Modi. He must be squirming in his RSS shorts. First it was the failed actress Priyanka Chopra of failed Baywatch showing leg in Berlin and then another picture of Mother and her showing legs. Is this a leftist conspiracy against the RSS? Obviously impossible to remember if he is on Twitter. This is a beef war by other means.
    Reply
    1. R
      Raju Baruah
      Jun 2, 2017 at 12:43 pm
      She is a Khangressi agent, a press ute and a sickular!!! She shud be sent to porkistan... how dare she ask a question like this to Modiji when our jawans are dying at the border?
      Reply
      1. S
        Suny
        Jun 2, 2017 at 12:39 pm
        Dumbness is universal among Jurnos in India and abroad..
        Reply
        1. R
          rs
          Jun 2, 2017 at 12:31 pm
          It goes on to prove that none is perfect. Ignorance is her cup of tea. Modiji was statesman like in his response.
          Reply
          1. J
            Jana
            Jun 2, 2017 at 12:22 pm
            That's how qualified and aware our liberal journalist are...
            Reply
            1. V
              Vishwas Patil
              Jun 2, 2017 at 12:16 pm
              Not surprising. These showcase journalists without real knowledge of the world or any subject always in lead. Very few journalists worth the profession.
              Reply
