Nayeem Geelani, Syed Ali Shah Geelani son, hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

THE ELDER son of Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Dr Nayeem Geelani, who has been summoned by NIA in connection with alleged hawala transactions, was admitted to hospital on Sunday after he complained of chest pain. A Hurriyat spokesman said he was admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science. “He has been kept in ICU. He is a heart patient and suffered a massive heart attack in 2009.” He said Nayeem was scheduled to visit Delhi Monday to appear before NIA and had also booked his flight ticket.

The Hurriyat, meanwhile, targeted the NIA and government after police did not let Geelani hold a press meet to reject allegations against himself, his family and others from Hurriyat. “The press conference was called to make aware the nation and the world about the reality of these allegations and to expose the wicked agenda of the RSS mindset behind this propaganda, but the police and the state administration prevented the press conference and didn’t allow the media to enter the residence of Geelani Sahab,” a Hurriyat statement said.

