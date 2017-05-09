Nayana Pujari rape-murder case: Special trial court holds three accused guilty, approver freed

Nayana Pujari (File Photo) Nayana Pujari (File Photo)

Seven years after the rape and murder of techie Nayana Pujari, a special trial court in Pune held the three accused in the case guilty on Monday. Pujari, a 26-year-old employee of Synechron software company, was kidnapped from Kharadi on October 7, 2009, and was found raped and murdered at Jarewadi Phata near Rajguru Nagar in Khed taluka the next day. Subsequently, an offence of murder in the case was lodged at the Yerawada police station.

The police had arrested four persons in the case on October 16, 2009. They are: Yogesh Ashok Raut (27), Rajesh Pandurang Choudhary (26) — both residents of Golegaon, Alandi, in Khed — Mahesh Balasaheb Thakur (26) of Solu in Khed and Vishwas Hindurao Kadam (27) of Markal in Khed and a native of Khatav in Satara district.

Special judge L L Yenkar Monday held Raut, Thakur and Kadam guilty under sections 366 (kidnapping of woman), 376 (g) (gangrape), 397 (robbery), 302 (murder), 404 (dishonest misappropriation of property possessed by the deceased person) and 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Choudhary, who had turned approver, was released by the court. The court is likely to announce the quantum of punishment on Tuesday after hearing the arguments from prosecution and defence lawyers.

The prosecution examined 37 witnesses in this case while the defence examined 12 witnesses. Special public prosecutor Harshad Nimbalkar said, “The statements of approver Rajesh Choudhary and circumstantial evidences corroborated. The circumstantial evidences in this case were strong. It was confirmed that Nayana’s blood was found on the clothes of the accused. Also, accused Raut’s involvement was confirmed in the DNA test. Nayana’s valuables and jewellery were recovered from accused Raut and Kadam. Extra-judicial confessions made by Raut and Kadam were also considered by the court.”

Nimbalkar told mediapersons that the Nayana Pujari rape-murder case was more gruesome than Nirbhaya in Delhi.

“I will argue for seeking death penalty for the three accused persons.”

Defence lawyer B A Aloor said, “Charges framed against the accused persons under sections 364, 394 and 201 could not be proved. The accused (approver), who was involved in rape of the woman, has been let free. I will argue for seeking minimum punishment for the convicts.”

